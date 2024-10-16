EXCLUSIVE: Connection Between Spartans Commit, Target Could Be Big
Red Oak High School has a very good problem.
There is only one ball to go around and they have three excellent wide receivers getting recruited by major Division I college football programs.
One is Michigan State 2025 commit, three-star Charlie Taplin. Another 2025 prospect in four-star Taz Williams, who is rated by 247Sports as a fringe four-star (four-star if you look at the composite).
The youngest of the trio is 2026 four-star phenom Brayden Robinson, who is rated higher than the both of them. Robinson recently received an offer from the Spartans, after they happened upon him in the spring and built up interest through the summer and fall.
Robinson spoke with me recently and we discussed Taplin, who has been selling the family atmosphere of the Spartans.
"And the trust aspect for him is big," Robinson said. "He fully trusts the coaching staff up there and he's definitely pushing the family aspect with me."
Taplin is more unheralded than Robinson and I consider him to be one of the underrated gems of this recruiting cycle. Robinson had plenty of praise for the upper-classman.
"His play style is very explosive. Probably has the best catch radius I've seen ever," Robinson said. "You know, he has top-end speed. Can take the top off the defense. I mean, you can pick your poison on what you want to do with him. Speaking on that, the catch radius, that's something I'm trying to pick up on him. Just seeing how he extends all the way out and snags the ball from every angle."
That Taplin and Robinson are teammates could bode well for the Spartans. At the end of the day, it is a long recruiting cycle and 2026 prospects like Robinson have plenty to do before they even think about making a decision. Official visits, developing relationships, etc.
The latter is especially necessary.
Hawkins' relationship with Robinson is still very young and he considers trust to be one of the big things he is looking for in a program. Robinson should be considered a priority target by the Spartans. As such, he should be treated like a priority target.
It certainly does not hurt that one of his fellow Red Oak teammates is a Spartan advocate.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.