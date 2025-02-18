EXCLUSIVE: EDGE Target Reveals Keys For Spartans To Take Lead
When a program secures a prospect for an official visit in the summer, it is a telling sign: that team is likely a finalist to land that player.
Official visits are everything -- a behind-the-scenes look and the chance to lay out the red carpet to wow a recruit and make a real impact on your chances of getting a commitment. But you have to get them to want an official visit first. Everything before an official visit is working to get an official visit.
Michigan State offered 2026 edge rusher Anthony Charles in January, an intriguing prospect from South Fayette in McDonald, Pennsylvania. Charles is quickly rising in the class, as he has offers from Wisconsin, Penn State, Minnesota and others.
I spoke with Charles and he made it clear that his scheduled unofficial visit to East Lansing on March 18th would be crucial for his recruitment.
"When it comes to spring ball, I just want to see how the players, how they communicate with each other how, how they communicate with their coaches," Charles said. "Just the environment of the practices and meetings. ... I would say that would be a deciding factor on whether or not ... I do have high hopes for spring ball. I mean, I already love their coaching staff. Already love everything that they presented to me, so I think it'll be a nice spring ball [visit]."
Charles visited Michigan State for Junior Day on Jan. 19, when he received his offer, and he received it from Coach Jonathan Smith himself. Smith made a good impression on Charles.
"I just liked how he talked about how he cared for his players, his relationship with his players," Charles said. "I liked what he had to say about me, too, how he saw me fitting into his program. I liked the academic portion, where he talked about how he helped the students with academics and life after football. I just think he was an all-around great person."
Smith's presence with Charles, specifically on Junior Day, is telling -- the Spartans consider the edge rusher a priority recruit.
