EXCLUSIVE: Elite 2027 CB Talks MSU Offer, DC Joe Rossi
Michigan State recently offered 2027 cornerback Ashton "Ace" Alston of Anderson High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since he is such a young prospect, Alston hasn't been given his stars by reputable evaluators such as 247Sports. But it's a safe bet to believe he will be a four-star prospect, if not a high three-star.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound cornerback already has a whopping 23 offers after just two years of high school football. The offers are from some pretty esteemed contemporary football factories -- Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri and others. A tell-tale sign of the kind of ability he brings on the field.
I recently spoke with Alston, who told me about his relationship with Michigan State.
"They have been building a relationship since my freshman year," Alston said. "They been coming down because we had a big tight end, Caden Piening (now a Central Florida signee), and they was coming down and talking to him and as they talked to him, they got to talk to me and build that relationship. Ever since that, they just came down earlier; coach [Joe] Rossi, the linebackers coach, got me out of practice and [I] started talking to him. It was great. We had a great conversation and I saw how interested he was in me and he said he really liked the film and he would offer."
The offer came about a week ago. Alston said the Spartans recently sent him the dates in which he can head north to East Lansing this spring to attend practice. Spring practice visits are one of the most common ways the Spartans can host recruits unofficially before the summer official visit cycle begins (for rising seniors, of course).
After that, camps and brief unofficials throughout the summer are typically the only other option for the Spartans to see underclassmen such as Alston.
For Alston, a few things stood out about the Spartans' defensive coordinator, he told me.
"Just like, the way he builds the connections," Alston said. "You know, he shows his interest by coming down time and time again and watching the games and coming to practice, I just love the way he's interested in us."
Alston told me his biggest strengths were his technical ability at the position and his smoothness and disciplined nature in coverage. The Spartans want to make a footprint in the Midwest on the recruiting trail. Making big gains with Alston would be a good way to exact that goal.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
