EXCLUSIVE: Elite JUCO Target Sounds Has Good News For MSU
The Michigan State Spartans picked a good weekend to have their best game of the season. Against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the offense put up a season-best performance, full of ball movement and a true balance in the air and on the ground. Complimentary football.
On defense, the secondary was hitting on all cylinders and the front seven kept a dangerous Hawkeye run game at bay. It was impressive through and through.
In attendance were many top Spartans targets, including junior college cornerback Keshawn Davila. Davila plays for Northwest Mississippi and is the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 JUCO class, per 247Sports. Overall, he is the 17th overall player.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound corner has the Spartans' eye and is a priority target. I spoke with Davila, who told me about his visit. The stadium was packed in for the clash between two historic Big Ten programs, and Davila described the atmosphere as "crazy."
"It was different," he said. "It was loud. It was like a lot of people that love Michigan State football and East Lansing."
Davila said that Michigan State is No. 1 in his recruitment, though Boise State is also vying heavily for his talents.
Michigan State first came calling for Davila in September when Darius Hicks reached out to him. Davila has always wanted to play on the biggest stage and he considers the Big Ten to be above them all. He was grateful for Hicks' reaching out to him, and the two have a good relationship, Davila said.
"He calls me every Thursday -- or Tuesday -- he might call me both days," he said. "So, me and Coach Hicks have a good relationship."
Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is the primary recruiter in this case, however. At least as the mind behind the targeting of Davila. Martin likes long, physical, tough cornerbacks with ball skills. He sees something in Davila, as evidenced by his recruitment.
"He was basically telling me how Michigan State don't really offer junior college guys," Davila said. "But for me to have an offer, it was like he really got high expectations for me."
Davila is high on Martin because of the NFL pedigree and his track record of development.
"He's living proof he can help me get to the next level," Davila said. "He can help me develop my game, to get to the next level. And he's got proof that he's actually did it."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.