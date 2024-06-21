EXCLUSIVE: Elite MSU Football Target Could Play For Tom Izzo, Too
Nasir Rankin defines the very word "athlete." Rankin is a 2026 four-star athlete, per 247Sports, and he plays both wide receiver and cornerback. He is the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois for his class, the No. 4 athlete in the country, and the No. 46 overall recruit.
Rankin was offered by Michigan State in May when Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin visited Rankin at a workout at Morgan Park High School. Rankin said the coach told him he was athletic enough to play receiver or cornerback, and had the right stuff to play at Michigan State.
Playing both positions has strengthened his ability in both.
"I'm able to track the ball anywhere on the field out the air, I'm able to use my athleticism to go up and get the ball over receivers," Rankin told me. "Receiver has helped me play corner because I'm able to catch the ball. When I'm playing [corner], I'm able to catch the ball like a [receiver]. I've run the routes as a receiver, so I know like certain things the receiver is doing, like clues to what routes they are going to run. So I'm able to telegraph what the receiver is going to do, since I play receiver."
Rankin excels at both spots, but cornerback will likely be his position at the next level. Rankin also wants to play two sports at the collegiate level, but he isn't looking to go the Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders, John Elway route and play baseball -- he wants to play basketball. Think Charlie Ward at Florida State.
Rankin said he doesn't feel he is better at one sport or the other. He has basketball offers from Eastern Illinois and Grambling State. The latter offered on the day I spoke with him. Rankin has received interest from Marquette, Wake Forest, and Loyola.
Rankin said he wants schools to offer him both, and that no schools have yet, but "they're talking about it." He said Nebraska and Wisconsin are among the schools that are "talking about it." Schools that offer Rankin in both sports will "definitely" have an advantage in securing his talents, he told me.
As a point guard, Rankin feels his best attributes are his athleticism and his mid-range game.
"I want to improve my three-point shooting off the dribble and my playmaking abilities. Getting my teammates the ball," Rankin said.
Rankin feels his football career has gotten him ready for the toughness he needs on the court.
"I'm able to take contact," Rankin said. "[Basketball] has helped me be more agile and like, quick. Quick on my feet. Stuff like that, like [defensive back] stuff is similar to guarding someone, so it just makes everything easier."
Rankin said he has not heard anything from Spartans basketball coach Tom Izzo.
"But I'm waiting," he said. "He actually came to my game last year. We had a summer league game, he was there."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
