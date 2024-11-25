EXCLUSIVE: Elite RB Has Great News From MSU Visit
The first time four-star 2026 running back Favour Akih heard from Michigan State was in October. He visited East Lansing on a gameday visit and he was able to speak with Spartans running backs coach Keith Bhonapha. Akih told me they've been talking since then.
"He's called me a couple times, and we just caught up with each other," Akih said. "I talk with the recruiting staff a lot. Like almost every day. They're doing a really good job recruiting me, I'd say."
The Spartans took it a step further and offered the 6-foot, 190-pound Delaware, Ohio native on Oct. 25. The Rutherford B. Hayes product is the No. 13 running back in the 2026 class and the 138th-overall prospect, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Akih checks a lot of boxes for the Spartans. He fits Bhonapha's measurables, he runs angry, and he has good speed for a ball carrier. He will be a top priority, and the Spartans have recruited him like one thus far. Akih was just in attendance for the Spartans' victory over Purdue that put them at 5-6 on the season.
"This time around was a bit more fun now that I have the offer," Akih said. "Being able to be in the middle of the field and watch the warmup more close; it was pretty awesome. I was there with my brother [Abemekezi], so that was also his first football game so seeing that experience with him was really fun. Watching his face light up when he saw how massive the stadium was, and the atmosphere."
Bhonapha is targeting a whole crop of elite blue-chip running backs in the 2026 class and beyond. He is recruiting the Rust Belt states of Ohio and Pennsylvania heavily, too. Examples that come to mind are Shahn Alston, another elite 2026 Ohio running back, and Jance Henry, a top priority of the 2027 class and a Pennsylvania native.
Akih is among those names as a recruit the Spartans will go after aggressively. Akih said that the Spartans are near the top of his list and he is fond of Bhonapha. This staff has shown a prolific ability to maintain the pressure on the recruiting trail.
Akih is highly sought after -- the Spartans cannot drop the ball.
