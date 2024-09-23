EXCLUSIVE: Elite Spartan Football Commit Breaks Down Big Game
Courtney Hawkins, Michigan State wide receivers coach, is a talented evaluator of wide receiver talent. He matches that ability in landing that talent. When that talent gets to East Lansing, he develops it into NFL-level talent.
2025 three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier is one of the top players in the state of Ohio. Naturally, Hawkins came calling. Collier committed to Michigan State in June and is one of the underrated gems of their 2025 haul.
The Perkins product just had a dominant showcase on Friday against Bellevue. He caught eight passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns. I spoke with him on Saturday, just before the Spartans played against Boston College.
He broke down the big plays.
"On the first touchdown, we had a [run-pass option] lined up, and I was in the slot," Collier said. "The linebacker knifed down, and it was really just wide open from there. He threw the slant, and I scored on that one. The second one was a post. I mean, really took the top off the defense, ran right past them. Just using my speed to my advantage, he was just playing me a bit inside so I tried to attack his outside shoulder. Broke it back inside on the post and scored a touchdown.
"On the last one, it was a bubble, I give it to my blockers on the perimeter. They did a great job, opened up space for me and really just took that one to the house. 70 yards. It was a big game for sure, and I was excited."
Collier didn't do it alone. He made that clear. Perkins running back Isaac Bunts carried the ball 22 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
"I want to start off by saying how proud I am of our running back," Collier said. "He's not been getting many looks but he deserves it, for sure. He's a beast, he's a monster. He's very hard to take down, breaks tackles left and right. It's crazy. He's been going crazy this season."
Collier is the No. 119-ranked wide receiver in the country. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound pass catcher has the Spartans excited.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
