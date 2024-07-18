EXCLUSIVE: Eye-Opening Way Prep School Helped Jonathan Smith, MSU Football in Recruiting
Orchard Lake St. Mary's prep has been one of the big stories of the 2025 recruiting trail for the Michigan State Spartans and head coach Jonathan Smith.
Three-star linebacker DJ White was the first Eaglet to commit to the Spartans. White is the No. 58 linebacker in the class, per 247Sports. Next, three-star tight end (No. 1 Michigan) Jayden Savoury committed to the 247Sports. The most recent commit was athlete Bryson Williams, who committed July 11.
The three players are integral to the Spartans' class of 15, but the prep school offered the Green and White more than just players. At a recent The D Zone 7-on-7 shootout, I spoke with the man who helped bring the three recruits together at St. Mary's -- recruiting coordinator and associate head coach Greg Dixon.
Dixon told me about the Eaglets' relationship with Smith's staff and the foundation they have built.
"It's funny. I think it was December 1. ... Coach Smith and Keith Bhonapha came up to the school," Dixon said. "You could kinda feel they were trying to feel their way out, and so we were like, 'Coach, have a second to breath.' Kinda just talking about the landscape, OK, where you guys going, what schools did they tell you to go to? We gave some other schools, some other services, 'Hey these are some guys you can trust and have a ton of talent.' So we talked about that type of stuff first, before we even got to showing them our guys.
"It's been very consistent. Coach Smith came a couple times back to the school. About a month ago we had maybe 10, 11 members of the staff come up too. So, it's been great. You know, just building a relationship. We've gone up for the spring ball a few times too, it's great. They know we keep it honest, like we will say 'Hey go check out this kid at this school' too, right? So it's not like we're just trying to do it for our kids. I think they respect it, that outlook and what we provide."
Smith's Michigan pipeline is stronger in part because of St. Mary's and it is not just because of the three commits.
