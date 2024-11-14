EXCLUSIVE: For Elite DB, Relationship with MSU Is About Loyalty
2026 cornerback Enarri White is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back from North Carolina. He just received an offer from Michigan State, but the relationship has been a well-established one for a while.
I spoke with White, who said that it was Coach Jonathan Smith himself that extended the offer.
"Most colleges that offer you, they come at you fast," White said. "They try to sweet talk you into committing to their school. Coach Smith, he was more so like trying to get to know more about me and my family and stuff. That's what really stood out to me -- he actually tried to get to know me, where I come from, and like, my background."
Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, a stalwart on the recruiting trail, has also earned positive marks from White. Martin's pipeline of NFL talent, and his extremely personable nature and ability to connect with prospects on a human level is second to none.
"I love him," White said. "I told him stuff I had to work on, playing secondary. He's like, 'When you're playing against a running team that runs a Wing-T, you gotta be quick to react because you're not at safety.' So like, that's what I would tell him, stuff like that, how I need to work on my downhill tackling because I tackle head-first. He would tell me if I was to come play for him, he would teach me all of that, because I know my footwork needs help. Needs improving, too. He's like there's always work to improve on certain stuff."
White said Martin is "one of those coaches that will put you in the best position possible."
"He likes to take care of you too," White said. "My mom and him had a conversation about me, what type of player I am."
White said that the Spartans were on him for a long time, scouting him while he didn't even know it. When the direct contact period opened for the junior in June, that's when he first heard from the Spartans. They made it known they were very interested.
The Roanoke Rapids standout is a long, physical corner, and the Spartans will continue to recruit him heavily moving forward.
