EXCLUSIVE: Former Miami Commit, MSU Football Target Gives Valuable Insight Into Recruitment
2026 cornerback Ksani Jiles is a standout player in a standout prep football power, Florida's IMG Academy. Entering his junior season this fall, Jiles has 21 offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC, Washington, and Colorado. Among the teams vying for his talents, the Michigan State Spartans.
I spoke with Jiles, who defined himself as a "physical, smart corner." Jiles originally committed to Miami (or The U, for the football literate), but this past February, that changed.
A Jiles post on X, formerly Twitter, read: "I would like to announce that I will be decommitting from The University of Miami and reopening my recruitment. I have a lot of love for University of Miami and the coaching staff but after talking to my family I have decided to open up my recruitment. This was a hard decision to make [...] but I feel it's best to commit my senior year."
By decommitting, Jiles is putting himself in a better place to find the right school. Official visits will soon begin for Jiles. June 15 marked the direct contact period's commencement for Jiles' class. Now he's getting a better feel of schools.
"Just knowing what all these schools have to offer," Jiles told me. "Being committed to Miami, they didn't really talk to me due to the fact that they thought I was very locked in to Miami, but I feel like schools talk to me more, and it's an open book now."
Right now, the Spartans are among the top schools in Jiles' eyes. When it comes to landing Jiles, the Spartans have what it takes if you factor in what he looks for in a program.
"I really look at the relationships, what they do during the season," Jiles said. "Also, who they have produced."
Everything Jiles mentioned seems to be the going theme of head coach Jonathan Smith's staff and his cornerbacks coach, Demerice Martin. Jiles is fond of Martin, too.
Jiles' non-negotiable for schools recruiting him hits closer to home.
"Having a relationship with me and my family. I take relationships very seriously so I feel like having a relationship with me and my family," Jiles said. "Just getting my family involved. Talking to my mom, my mom's been the biggest person in my recruitment. Just talk to my mom, let my mom be in the loop of everything, so that would be my biggest thing."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
