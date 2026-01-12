Indiana’s 3 Most Pivotal Performers Entering MSU Showdown

Michigan State basketball narrowly escaped with a home win against the now 8–7 Northwestern Wildcats. Trailing by seven points at halftime, the Spartans managed just 28 first-half points, committed eight turnovers, and struggled from the free-throw line, shooting only 6-of-11.

After a sluggish opening half, Michigan State regrouped and took control in the second half. The Spartans shot 14-of-27 from the field after the break, while Jeremy Fears bounced back following early foul trouble. After picking up two quick fouls and going 0-for-4 from the field in the first half, Fears settled in and finished 4-of-7 shooting while knocking down all seven of his free throws.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, is fouled by Northwestern's Angelo Ciaravino on a 3-pointer during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, MSU was much improved in the second half against Northwestern. However, Michigan State cannot afford another slow start against Indiana.

With the Spartans hosting the Hoosiers at home, they won’t have to face the hostile environment of Bloomington. Still, Indiana should not be taken lightly. If MSU wants to come away with a win, the Spartans must focus defensively on several key Hoosiers, including senior transfer Lamar Wilkerson, senior Tucker DeVries, and senior Conner Enright.

Jan 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo sends in a play against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Lamar Wilkerson

Lamar Wilkerson, who transferred from Sam Houston this offseason, has not only been Indiana’s best player but has also emerged as one of the top performers in the Big Ten.

Wilkerson is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from three-point range.

Indiana's Tayton Conerway (6) cheers as Lamar Wilkerson (3) celebrates after his basket and foul during the Indiana versus Nebraska mens basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Indiana’s most recent game against Nebraska, Wilkerson was virtually unstoppable. He scored 32 points on efficient shooting—9-of-20 from the field, 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. No matter what Nebraska threw at him defensively, Wilkerson consistently found his spots and delivered.

Wilkerson is a true bucket-getter, and Michigan State must do everything it can to get the ball out of his hands and force other Hoosiers to beat them.

Tucker DeVries

Jan 10, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) celebrates after a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With Wilkerson serving as Indiana’s primary scoring threat, he’ll need help—and Tucker DeVries is the Hoosiers’ most reliable secondary option.

The son of head coach Darian DeVries, Tucker has played for his father at Drake, West Virginia, and now Indiana. His familiarity with the system has made him a vocal leader and steady presence on the floor.

While he isn’t averaging the 21 points per game he posted at Drake, DeVries is still contributing 14.9 points per game, which ranks second on the team. His ability to score in different ways makes him a critical piece of Indiana’s offense.

Coner Enright

Jan 4, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) celebrates after a play against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Coner Enright is another senior transfer who has fit seamlessly into Indiana’s lineup. Like DeVries, Enright previously played under Darian DeVries at Drake during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Enright isn’t known for his scoring—he has scored in double figures just twice this season—but he brings value in other ways. He is a scrappy defender and an excellent distributor, leading the team with 4.6 assists per game. Enright consistently finds open teammates and plays with toughness on both ends of the floor.

Indiana Head Coach Darian DeVries during the Indiana versus Nebraska mens basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State’s comeback win over Northwestern showcased resilience, but Indiana presents a different challenge altogether. With experienced guards and multiple scoring threats, the Hoosiers will test MSU’s defensive discipline from the opening tip. If the Spartans can limit Wilkerson, contain DeVries, and disrupt Enright’s playmaking, they’ll put themselves in a strong position to protect home court and build momentum moving forward.

