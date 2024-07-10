EXCLUSIVE: Great Signs From Dominant Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target
Anthony Cartwright is entering his sophomore season at Detroit Country Day High School. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound tight end has the potential to be the top tight end in the state of Michigan for the class of 2027. Cartwright has an offer from the Michigan State Spartans, and he will be a top target for head coach Jonathan Smith and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak.
Cartwright already has 16 offers -- Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Kentucky, among others. Cartwright dominated the camp circuit early on this summer, impressing at Alabama, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Auburn. So dominant, in fact, that all but Auburn offered him afterward. 247Sports' Bill Kurelic, who witnessed Cartwright at the Buckeyes' camp, called the tight end "impressive."
Cartwright said the schools all wished him luck with the coming season, stay healthy and that they were looking forward to having him back for a return visit. Cartwright told me his camp tour was a valuable experience.
"At each camp, we all did something different, I really learned a lot down there from every single coach that I played for during the camp," Cartwright said. "It was also good seeing the competition down there, you know, seeing where I line up against the best of the best not only up North but down South also."
Cartwright said the Spartans have built a "great" relationship with him, and he is close to wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.
"He's been giving me tips to become a better player when I see him," Cartwright said. "Yeah, they've done a pretty great job in getting there, and improving and keeping in contact [with me]."
Cartwright's father, Tony, attended Michigan State and studied business. I spoke with Tony, who said he talked to Smith. He was impressed.
"It was a real good vibe," Tony said. "I'm a former Spartan, so we talked about that for a minute. Then you know, he talked about Ant, talked about not letting him get out of the state, his skill level. What we're expecting and looking for in a school. Very knowledgable guy, very knowledgable guy. [Smith] is a good guy, I think the Spartans are in good hands. I should say my Spartans are in good hands."
Dad's approval can't hurt the Spartans' chances. The Green and White have lots of time to try and secure a commitment from Cartwright. It helps that they stand on good ground to begin with.
I asked Cartwright where the Spartans ranked among his top teams as of this moment, though I acknowledged it was still incredibly early on in his process.
"[They're] First. Like, my dad went there, so, it's pretty high," Cartwright said. "It's always gonna be pretty high in my recruitment. And they've shown a lot of love to me, even before they offered me. So, they're always gonna be pretty high within my recruitment."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
