EXCLUSIVE: How MSU's Tom Izzo Inspires Fellow Coaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo needs no introduction. He has been the face of Big Ten basketball since the early 2000s. It might have been cemented when his Spartans beat the Florida Gators 89-72 in the 2000 National Championship game.
Since then, it's been a whole bunch of Final Fours, Big Ten titles (outright and tournament), and a perpetual place in the NCAA Tournament. For basketball purists, gurus, and coaches, there is a lot to like about the fiery coach who has been at the helm in East Lansing for 29 years.
South Bend Washington's Ryan Varga, head coach of elite 2026 guard Steven Reynolds (and Izzo priority target), admitted to being a Spartan basketball fan when I visited him and Reynolds.
"It's a program I've followed for a long time," he said. "I find out as I've gotten older I've kind of followed coaches and things like that -- stuff you steal from colleges. So I do have some background of Michigan State. But as I've gotten to know them personally, kind of all my thoughts and things about them have been the same. They've been pretty stand-up. Very inviting, very welcoming."
Now, Varga knows Izzo personally. He called the coach genuine, someone who "doesn't sugarcoat much." Of course, coach's don't really turn it off when they are watching the game. Varga said as much to me.
"Now it's kind of like, you know, when you watch teams which team does your team emulate?" Varga said. "I don't think I can ever turn it off, there is plenty of notepads and things scribbled on napkins. Stuff that I can't identify the next day but there is stuff that is out there that you're constantly watching and trying to borrow. Pausing and rewinding, doing different things."
Coaches inform other coaches, and as mentioned, Varga has done some borrowing from the Hall-of-Fame coach. Taking from a coach with over 700 wins at the major-Division I level? Not a bad idea.
"Obviously you get some of your sets from them," Varga said. "If Izzo's calling a timeout, you know something good is probably going to come out of it. So, those after-timeout plays. Probably some of the things we've followed is that mentality as far as pace -- make-or-miss getting it out and running it in transition, which has been something that we've kinda taken from them."
