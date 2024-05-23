EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State 2025 WR Target Gerritt Kemp Discusses His Game
Wide receiver Gerritt Kemp is a big priority for Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith. The three-star recruit is the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports, and the No. 88 wide receiver in the 2025 class. Per the site's composite rankings, Kemp is the No. 51 player in the state and No. 72 wide receiver.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect has plenty of traits colleges desire -- he has plenty of size, his 40-yard dash, to the best of his recollection, is around the 4.4 range. He's got good hands as well.
Kemp's time as a defensive back honed his ball skills and his awareness on the field, and it shows on his tape. He tracks errant passes like an outfielder in baseball. In some highlights on his tape, he reads the ball uncontested because of the separation he creates.
Kemp's skills and traits as a receiver translate to the next level. He told Spartan Nation how schools have been planning on using him.
"They have all told me different things, but some schools, such as Duke, they told me I'll be a vertical threat, wanna get deep scoring chances, get the ball in the air," Kemp said. "It's a lot of deep ball stuff, you know, they see me as a deep threat in their offense. Northwestern, they also see me as a deep threat but they feel like they can move me anywhere, like slot, not just limited to being an outside deep threat receiver ... use my [techniques] to create space."
Kemp has had snaps as a defensive back, and he detailed the type of defensive back that proves the most challenging.
"Definitely the most difficult ones are the ones that stay inside -- big part of my game is squaring up on the [defensive back], getting them to slide inside when I go outside, or inside when I go outside, so, it's a very disciplined [defensive back], one that's quick, be able to move, use his hands a lot," Kemp said. "Those are really the most challenging ones."
Kemp would be a huge addition to the 2025 class for Smith and the Spartans.
He visits East Lansing on June 21.
