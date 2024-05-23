EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State 2025 WR Target Gerritt Kemp Discusses Schools, What He Looks For
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith made it his goal to recruit heavily in the Midwest and on the West coast, but one of his top targets might just be in the Peach State.
Three-star 2025 wide receiver Gerritt Kemp is the No. 72 receiver nationally, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
Kemp has official visits scheduled for Michigan State, Ole Miss, NC State, and Duke. He said he doesn't have an official list top teams he is most interest in, but the ones that have the officials scheduled -- and by extent show the most interest -- have the best chances.
"I'd say those four right now, who've recruited me the most, which is a lot," Kemp said. "You know, they've been on me hard, pushing for me to get my official [visits] set up. That's what I would probably say."
Kemp said he feels that the official visits be huge for separating a team from the pack. He said that a campus life is important for him.
Kemp said he wants to be able to enjoy himself whenever he is away from the gridiron. He also wants a place to escape from it all and be able to do his schoolwork and study plays within his own space.
Former Michigan State defensive lineman Jerel Worthy, one of the best in the Mark Dantonio era, coached Kemp for a time. Kemp was impressed with how well-received Worthy was after the passage of time.
"He [Worthy] showed me out it is, how they treat him, he's really loved up there and the culture up there is great," Kemp said. "At my old high school [Loganville Christian Academy], he was my [defensive coordinator], for my 7-on-7 team he was my head coach."
Obviously, there is one position the field that is vital to Kemp as a player. He likes to know he will have good arms to throw to him.
"I always go back to see what quarterbacks they're bringing into my class," Kemp said.
Michigan State's first 2025 commit happened to be three-star quarterback Leo Hannan of Servite, California. Hannan has a big arm and the measurables of a potential Big 10 starter. Hannan recently excelled at an Elite 11 quarterback showcase.
