EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 TE Target Jayden Savoury talks Strengths, Places to Improve
Orchard Lake St. Mary's three-star tight end Jayden Savoury is one of Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's top in-state targets.
Smith made it his goal to bring in as many in-state recruits as it would take to re-establish Michigan State as a predominant recruiter in the Midwest.
Savoury has a lot to like. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound 2025 recruit is the No. 13 player in the state. He is No. 43 overall at his position.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu lauded Savoury's abilities and said the prospect has a high ceiling.
Savoury spoke to Spartan Nation about what he does well on the field.
"Flexibility, a lot of coaches say that they like on my film my flexibility -- my bend and my actual flexibility, but also how I can play in the box ... I can block in the run game or I can flex out wide like a wide receiver and run routes," Savoury said. "They love my speed and they love my athleticism, my height, and my weight is good too -- but at the next level, you know, of course they'll add weight on.
"[Michigan State] said they love my height, my athleticism, my route running, and my hands. That's what they have been telling me."
Savoury feels he has plenty to work on if he wants to succeed at the next level, however.
"Well of course, you know, [I want to] clean up on everything," Savoury said. "I think the biggest thing for me is my blocking. Which is what I'm working on right now, which is great. To get [better] and I can show that on my film next season. I think blocking is a big thing for me. I think I'm good at it, but you know just learning the techniques, learning exactly how to run-block -- even how to pass block.
"[I'm] cleaning up my route running a little bit. Just doing a little bit of everything. But I'd say blocking for sure is something that I need to improve on. I'm improving right now."
Savoury is listed as "warm" in his interest for the Spartans, per 247Sports.
He is set for an official visit to East Lansing on May 31.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.