EXCLUSIVE: MSU Football 2025 TE Target Jayden Savoury Discusses What He Has To See Before Making Decision
Michigan State football 2025 target Jayden Savoury is the No. 1 tight end in Michigan and one of the Green and White's top priorities as Coach Jonathan Smith attempts to build an offense to compete in the new Big Ten conference long-term.
The 6-foot-6, two-sport star (Savoury helped Orchard Lake St. Mary's to its first-ever state championship in March) officially visited East Lansing on the weekend of May 31. Savoury found that there was a lot to like -- he liked his host, tight end Jack Velling, he likes tight end coach Brian Wozniak, and he likes Michigan State in general. He said that his visit was "really good" and that he liked it "a lot."
Savoury told Spartan Nation that Michigan State was among his top schools -- so what exactly is there left to see before making a decision?
"I think it's just seeing these other schools and going on these visits and kind of comparing them all to Michigan State," he said.
The rest of Savoury's June is filled with official visits. Savoury will visit Wisconsin on June 7, Kansas on the 14th, BYU on the 17th and Duke on the 21st.
Savoury said that his decision will come down relationships he has with the programs and how much an offense uses the tight end position. He said that how nice a campus is and what a school can offer him educationally will play a big part in his decision, too.
Savoury would be a huge pickup for the Spartans. Despite just one year of high school football under his belt, 247Sports Composite has him ranked as the No. 40 tight end in the 2025 class.
National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu touted Savoury as a high-ceiling prospect.
"Fluid mover who shows suddenness for a bigger body," Trieu wrote. "Lined up in a variety of spots including the slot and in the backfield. Limited reps as a blocker display baseline physicality. Still has to get stronger and improve technique there. Very natural athlete who will be a receiving mismatch and potential vertical threat as a move-tight end ... he can become a very well-rounded player."
