EXCLUSIVE: MSU Football, Jonathan Smith Commit DJ White at Track State Finals
Michigan State 2025 three-star commit DJ White competed in the 2024 Michigan High School Athletic Association Division II state finals for track and field on Saturday.
White competed in the 110-meter hurdle competition. White finished in seventh place. Last season, as a sophomore, White finished in second place. White said this year was different from last year in regard to weather.
"We had a lot of wind," White told Spartan Nation moments after his seventh place finish. "The weather wasn't as good. I feel like I work hard, I'm very competitive, so I mean, it sounds good to be All-State again, it's a blessing to be All-State again. I'm very competitive, but, the weather can change a lot when it comes to track, the Division I times are even going up so, weather had a big part of that."
White was the second 2025 commit for Michigan State. As a linebacker, White brings unique athleticism to the position -- he is a former quarterback and safety. At 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, White's ability to be a strong competitor in the 110-meter hurdles translates to what he exhibits on the gridiron.
"I think it translates like really well, because track is kind of a reaction time [sport]," White said. "Especially being a hurdler -- getting out the blocks and getting to that first two hurdles, it's all about reaction time, quickness, turnover speed. So, translating that to the field, you get a counter play where you're going one way and that turnover speed will get you to cut back another way to make a play."
The approach to competing in track is different from football -- especially from a physical standpoint -- though White said he still keeps and uses the tools he learned from track for football.
"I think I stretch a little bit more. Now I pretty much can touch my chest to my knee, so stretching a lot has helped me," White said.
White has also competed as a high-jumper, long-jumper, and 60-meter hurdler.
Last season, on the football field, White registered 76 tackles, 42 of which were solo, with 8 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
