Michigan State Offers MAC Offensive Lineman Transfer

Michigan State has been among the most active teams in the 2026 transfer portal window so far. Under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Spartans have secured commitments from more than 10 portal prospects and are actively targeting several more talented transfers.

One portal prospect the Spartans are still pursuing is a former Ohio offensive tackle with over 15 career starts who would be a welcome addition to Michigan State’s offense in 2026.

Michigan State Targeting Ohio Offensive Tackle Transfer

On Jan. 4, Michigan State on SI reported that the Spartans were expected to host Jordon Jones, an Ohio offensive lineman transfer, on campus in East Lansing for an official visit.

While there was no major news about Jones when he finished his trip with Michigan State, the former Ohio offensive lineman reported on X that the Spartans had offered him on Jan. 6.

Jones committed to Ohio as a member of the program’s 2022 recruiting class out of Paul G. Blazer High School in Ashland, Kentucky. He redshirted his freshman year with the Bobcats and saw limited playing time again in 2023.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Jones appeared in 11 games and made two starts. In 2025, he became a full-time starter on Ohio's offensive line and played at a very high level, earning second-team All-MAC honors for his performance this season.

He entered the portal with one year of eligibility remaining and has already drawn interest from several Power Four programs, including Kentucky and Oklahoma State.

If Michigan State lands him, Jones would be a fantastic addition to the Spartans' offense in 2026. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 580 overall player in the portal, and the No. 48 interior offensive lineman.

Michigan State has already secured commitments from two portal offensive linemen: former UConn tackle Ben Murawksi and former North Dakota State center Trent Faley. Still, the Spartans need more help in the trenches, and Jones would likely be an immediate starter.

While other programs are highly interested in Jones, Fitzgerald has proven to be an excellent recruiter in his short time in East Lansing. If the Ohio transfer is someone the Spartans’ head coach wants, Michigan State should have a strong chance to land him.

It remains to be seen whether Michigan State will win Jones’ portal recruitment. Still, there’s mutual interest from both sides, and it’s very possible that the transfer offensive lineman could be playing for the Spartans in 2026.

