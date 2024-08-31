EXCLUSIVE: MSU Football Target with NFL Heritage Breaks Down Senior Opener
Noah Sanders is a three-star 2025 running back prospect out of Birmingham Groves. He has Hall-of-Fame NFL heritage (yes, that Sanders) and more than that, his own standout traits as a player.
Sanders is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, with a good stride and plenty of speed produced by that stride. He has good vision as a runner, he is particularly good at shifting lanes. When it comes to elusiveness, he has a few moves of his own.
Those traits have made him a handsome target for the Michigan State Spartans -- who gave him an offer this summer. Those traits also allow for superb playmaking ability, something he exhibited in his senior season opener against Detroit Jesuit.
The contest was a resounding 35-14 victory. Sanders was able to get on the board with an electric 80-yard touchdown run. When I spoke with him Friday, he broke down the play.
"They had me taking a direct snap and it almost when it over my head," Sanders said. "I'm glad I caught it and had gloves on at that point. I'm pretty sure I almost got tackled, I felt myself going to the ground. But it was no way -- it was too open for me to fall, so I fought back up, and once I hit the sideline, I was gone. There was nobody who could catch me."
For Sanders, it was contributing to a team win. It also set the tone for his senior season.
"It definitely raised the expectations even more for outside but especially internal," he said. "I'm holding myself to certain expectations. Yeah, just holding myself to higher expectations going forward."
Sanders is confident in his team this season. The goal for Groves will be the state championship, and with talent all over (they have one of the best players in the state in four-star lineman Avery Gach, a Michigan commit), they have a real shot.
"The guys we got, the relationships we've built, the work we've put in -- I mean we're definitely going to go far," Sanders said. "I know personally I'm going to do very well and I know my is also going to do very well. ... I can't say too much, but we've added a lot of stuff in for different players ... so make sure to watch out for that."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
