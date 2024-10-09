EXCLUSIVE: MSU Hoops Target on How He Will Prepare For College
Four-star 2025 forward Jordan Scott is the No. 52 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports, and he makes his decision on Thursday, Oct. 10. The South Lakes High School product will be deciding between the Spartans, Virginia Tech, and Maryland.
He has kept his commitment under wraps, as most recruits do. It is his day and his special moment, what his life on the court has been building up to this point. Whatever decision he makes, however, one thing is certain: he wants to arrive on campus prepared.
I spoke with Scott recently and he told me what he will be studying when he watches his school of choice this winter.
"I would definitely be watching the actions that I would be put in," Scott said. "On the visits, obviously, they would tell me like how they see me fitting into their playbook kind of. So I would definitely be watching the some of the actions I could see myself doing, what reads I can make off of that. And some of the teammates I will be playing with next year, too. Seeing what they like, seeing how they want the ball and everything like that."
In describing the Michigan State system he could potentially play within under Coach Tom Izzo, the answer was a bit trickier.
"That's a tough question. I would probably say, for one word, smart," Scott said. "Offensively, they are a very smart basketball team. I don't think they take many bad shots. They run what they want to run and get the looks that they want to get."
Defensively?
"Hustle," Scott said. "Definitely diving on the floor, lots of energy, one person falls down you got the whole bench running down to go pick them up."
Scott is a tough, high IQ player. 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein touted the prospect in his evaluation.
"Scott is a big wing with versatile potential on both ends of the floor," Finkelstein wrote. "In addition to his positional size, he's a very active wing rebounder, has good defensive metrics, a developing shooting stroke from behind the three-point line, a good feel for the game, and an understanding of how to play within the team concept."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
