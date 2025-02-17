EXCLUSIVE: MSU LB Target Talks Relationship with Spartans
Michigan State has been targeting the linebacker position heavily under defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi. The difference between Rossi and previous Spartans recruiters at the position is his criteria -- he asks a lot from his backers.
He wants long, smart, physical linebackers who are athletic and able to handle business in space.
2026 linebacker Jacob Savage, out of Ryle High School in Union, Kentucky, fits the mold for Rossi. Savage, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, recently scheduled an official visit to East Lansing in June. He is listed as an athlete by 247Sports, as he plays running back as well.
Michigan State is high on Jacobs, and the relationship with Rossi is a strong one.
"He came to my house for an in-home visit, went to my school a couple of times," Savage told me. "And not just him, but me and the rest of the staff, we have calls pretty much every couple days. So our relationship has definitely grown a lot since [the offer in December], it's definitely gotten good and you know, me and my family have grown relationships with them for sure, and the staff."
Jacobs said that Rossi stands out to him as a high-IQ coach and one that is transparent, trustworthy. This is a common thread among linebacker recruits that are recruited by Rossi. The pedigree that comes with success helps, too.
"Just from the conversations we've had about football, the way he'd use me and see me as a player and think what they could have improved on this season, I think just kind of stands out," said Jacobs. "Definitely one of the higher IQ coaches that I've talked to."
Michigan State had been targeting Savage months before his offer in December. They were reaching out to him as early as the start of the season at the beginning of fall, and he made it up to East Lansing on a gameday visit at one point.
"They said my athleticism and the way I can read a defense is what stands out to me at the linebacker position for them, and that's why they love me so much," he said. "My physicality, my athleticism, that I can make plays anywhere on the field."
