EXCLUSIVE: MSU Target Reveals Young Coach with Big Role in Recruitment
Michigan State has targeted the state of Florida heavily under Coach Jonathan Smith, and now they are going younger.
The Spartans recently offered 2027 tight end Landon Wolny of Fort Myers High School, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound pass catcher that could also find a home at wide receiver thanks to his strong route-running and athleticism.
Wolny's offer came from assistant tight ends coach Cordale Grundy, who was formerly a graduate assistant and Division I quarterback until recently. Grundy was part of a host of grad assistants that received promotions, and his was much deserved.
I heard Grundy's name tossed around by several recruits this past year, and it showed how active he was on the recruiting trail; his impact was also very positive, as I learned.
With Wolny, that impact was no different.
"They've always been on radar, I'd say since freshman year," he told me. "They never really pulled the trigger freshman year but Coach Grundy just got appointed assistant tight ends coach, he's always loved [my] playing style and just how I play. He made it a point to wanna have me up there at Michigan State in the near future and want to extend that offer."
While he won't attend for junior day, Wolny told me that he will likely head north to East Lansing sometime this spring for an unofficial visit and attend a practice. He said he was excited to "see what it's all about." The relationship with Grundy will likely play a huge role for the Spartans in the future.
"I love the guy," Wolny said. "He kept it super real, super real guy and he didn't beat around the bush. And that's something that I look at in a coach too, just how real they are with their players. Nobody wants to be playing for a fake coach in that way. I'm excited to get up there for this spring."
Wolny has offers from Ole Miss, Colorado, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Utah. He is a utility player that can take just about any skill position in an offense, and he could be a great fit for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.