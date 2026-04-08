Highlights from Michigan State Football's Pro Day

Plenty of Spartans are on their way to launching professional careers in the next couple of weeks.

In March, Michigan State football held its annual Pro Day, where its outgoing players were invited to participate in drills and have their football skills measured in front of NFL scouts. A couple of players stood out and improved their draft stock in the process. Here are some of the highlights:

Matt Gulbin Makes Return

Michigan State center Matt Gulbin gets ready to throw a block during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This was a big day for outgoing center Matt Gulbin , because he made a full return from his injury that forced him to miss his final collegiate game against Maryland. Gulbin says he could have done drills at the NFL Combine, but that he had people in his corner who advised against it.

Instead, Gulbin, who transferred from MSU to Wake Forest, was " full go " during drills during the Spartans' Pro Day. He's Michigan State's most promising draft prospect at the moment, being projected to be selected in the fourth or fifth round.

Big Leaps from Cromwell

Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Devynn Cromwell (22) is honored on senior day before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the impressive performances during Pro Day came from defensive back Devynn Cromwell , who was a significant special teams contributor for the Spartans in 2025. He recorded a broad jump of 11 feet, 3 inches, which would have ranked first among all safeties at the NFL Combine and tied for first overall.

In addition, Cromwell had a vertical leap of 40.5 inches. That would've been third among safeties and tied for 18th overall. The former Canadian college football player, who also played at Texas Tech, can use that athleticism to get his foot in the door and get an opportunity somewhere.

Weights Getting Moved

Michigan State's Ru'Quan Buckley celebrates a tackle for a loss against Purdue during the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another one of the biggest physical displays came from defensive tackle Ru'Quan Buckley . He completed 32 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. That would have tied him for third at the NFL Combine. Fellow defensive tackle Grady Kelly also put up 22 reps.

That baseline strength from Buckley, who was a backup for Michigan State in 2025, can help generate an opportunity. The only MSU players expected to be drafted this year, from April 23-25, are Gulbin and punter Ryan Eckley, but there are still pathways to the league as a UDFA. You can go through rookie minicamp, parlay that into a training camp invite, and then use that to try and make the 53-man roster or get a spot on the practice squad.