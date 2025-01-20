EXCLUSIVE: MSU TE Target Reveals Mindset, Lofty Goals
Michigan State recently offered 2027 Florida tight end Landon Wolny out of Fort Myers.
Wolny, who is also garnering interest as a wide receiver because of his polished route-running and the athletic traits he brings with his 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame, will be an intriguing Spartans prospect going forward because of his versatility. He could end up playing for Wide Receivers Coach Courtney Hawkins or Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak.
In an offense that prides itself on versatility and vertical passing, he feels like a prototypical Jonathan Smith-Michigan State target. Wolny, like many high school prospects, holds himself to a lofty standard. That being said, his insight into the work that he has cut out for him is unlike most his age.
"I'm mean, I've always been the kid that has always outworked the kid next to me at practice because I know in the near future it's going to matter and I'm the type of kid that nobody's going to out-work me," Wolny said. "I know how much you have to put in to get out and in the near future, I want to be a first-round draft pick, and I want to be a Hall of Famer. So, I know that the work that you put in now is ultimately what you have to set the standard for in the future."
Wolny has been heavily recruited by Assistant Tight Ends Coach Cordale Grundy, who was part of a recent swath of promotions on Michigan State's coaching staff.
"I love the guy," Wolny said. "He kept it super real, super real guy and he didn't beat around the bush. And that's something that I look at in a coach too, just how real they are with their players. Nobody wants to be playing for a fake coach in that way. I'm excited to get up there for this spring."
The interest in Wolny is only going up. Colorado was among the first to offer him along with SEC power Ole Miss. Competition will likely be stout by the time he begins his critical senior season in the fall of 2026. Look for it to take a big leap this spring and summer.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
