EXCLUSIVE: Priority MSU Football In-State OL Target Recaps Gameday Visit
Jonathan Smith should feel good about his debut for Michigan State. He won his first game as a Spartan, for one, and he did it in front of a host of commits and recruiting targets. Playing host, he and his staff might have made positive impressions that could go a long way on the recruiting trail.,
Take, for instance, 2027 offensive lineman William Tobin of Hartland, Michigan. In-state kid, which checks Smith's box for rebuilding the Michigan pipeline. A talented prospect with plenty of measurables that fit what Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik wants.
Tobin was in attendance on Friday. I spoke with Tobin, who is more media savvy an interviewee than some athletes who've spoken to journalists for a lot longer. He recounted his visit.
"It was a phenomenal time this weekend," Tobin said. "I arrived with my teammate Jack Lansing (a 6-foot, 200-pound safety with 4.5 40 speed), we wre both invited, we came in and it was a phenomenal experience down in East Lansing. Great crowd experience, amazing tailgating, obviously. We got down there, all of the coaches were phenomenal. It was great, getting closer and making more relationships with their coaches. Being on the field before the game, it's a surreal experience for sure. It's something I've never quite experienced before. It was an amazing weekend, hopefully I can come back down for another game later this season."
Tobin is fond of Michalczik, who he described as "confident and focused" on gameday. Another thing -- Smith's staff took time to be generous hosts before beginning what may have been the most important game of their careers thus far: the first with a new program and a starving fanbase.
Tobin doesn't have an offer from the Spartans yet, but I would assume he will get one in no time. Sooner rather than later. At the time of this story's publication, it will be Tobin's first day of his sophomore year. He already stands 6-foot-4 and weighs around 300 pounds.
Those kind of frames don't grow on trees, and especially when it comes to 15- and 16-year-olds. He already holds an offer from Central Michigan.
Tobin is a player to watch for Michigan State going forward, and that he had such an enjoyable visit is good news for the Spartans.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.