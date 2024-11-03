EXCLUSIVE: Rising Edge Target Recaps MSU Visit, Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans are nearly full-go with the 2026 recruiting class. As these later months wane toward signing day, they will maintain a last-ditch effort to snag potential 2025 commits. I think there could be one or two left on the table.
That being said, we are getting a good look at who the Spartans are targeting for the 2026 class, offer or not, with this gameday visit circuit. One name I think we will hear a lot more about is 2026 defensive lineman Cayden Parker, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Right now, Parker is unranked. Nonetheless, he fits the bill for what the Spartans are looking for in their defensive lineman -- he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. That works for either defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa or rush ends coach Chad Wilt.
Parker visited Michigan State for the Indiana game and came away with a positive experience. While his recruitment is open and has a long way to go, the Spartans seem to be pretty high on his list.
"After this visit, I feel really good," Parker told me. "I'm building great relationships with the coaches, I feel like the team every week is getting better. It's just the coaches' first year, it's going to get better from here. I love how the defensive scheme works and how I can fit into it. And yeah, they're going to be at the top of my list."
Parker's connection with Michigan State started with an invitation. He was invited to the spring game, and after that, he returned for a camp hosted by the Spartans. Parker said he has been in contact with the coaches since then.
The prospect said that he likes the coaches, who have been straight shooters with him. There has also been much discussion on how the Spartans would use Parker. He would likely fit into Joe Rossi's scheme as a standup rush end. Parker's frame would be perfectly tailored for that role.
Parker has offers from Toledo and Miami (OH). I suspect he will garner more with the rest of his high school season's tape and more interest will build among numerous schools. Penn State is interested in him as well.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.