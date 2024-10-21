EXCLUSIVE: Rising LB Target Breaks Down Relationship with MSU
Michigan State offered 2026 linebacker CJ Sanna not too long ago. What might have been an offer lost among the pack has quickly become more it would seem.
The Olentangy product's recruitment has blown up this fall. He received major Division I offers like the Spartans, Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa, Iowa State, and West Virginia all in the month of September. He is fast becoming one of the 2026 class's biggest risers.
The Spartans will prioritize Sanna and his gameday visit was indicative of a program's interest. Sanna said that it went very well. He said the Spartans are "definitely in consideration."
Sanna was able to witness an astounding performance from the Spartans' defense, which shut down an elite rushing attack and eliminated the passing game.
Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi was the mastermind behind it all as well as Sanna's primary recruiter. Rossi has made a very good impression in a relatively short time with Sanna, who praised the defensive coordinator for his knowledge of the game and his easy-going demeanor.
"Right away when you talk to him about football, you can tell he's a really intelligent coach," Sanna said. "There's a lot of coaches who like the yelling and the real in-your-face coaching style, and that's just a different kind of coaching style. But he seems really calm and collected. Just informative, almost, and that's a coaching style that I can appreciate. ... Just really good conversation, just talking about football. We had some really good back-and-forth talking about schemes or he'll talk to me about our defensive plan for the week -- for my games. So pretty good relationship with him overall."
Hard to argue with Sanna. This Spartans staff has some of the best football minds in the country and there is not a bad interview on this staff. That being said, Rossi is one of the best coaches when it comes to breaking down the minutiae of the game in a digestible way.
Sanna fits Rossi's prototype at linebacker. He is 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. He told me that his role with the Spartans, should he hypothetically choose the green and white, would be as a true off-ball linebacker. This is significant in a 4-3 defense that utilizes a stand-up rush end.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
