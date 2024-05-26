EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 ATH Target Desmond Straughton Discusses Roseville Football's Culture
Desmond Straughton of Roseville High School is one of the best players in the state of Michigan. Straughton plays safety and running back, and is classified as an "athlete" by recruiters.
As a three-star recruit, per 247Sports, Straughton has received offers from numerous Power 4 schools -- including Michigan State, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Purdue, Minnesota, and Kentucky.
Straughton is one of the key players of Roseville's recent success -- which began in 2019 when head coach Vernard Snowden took the helm. Snowden has played a big part in the development of college talent, including his own son, Wisconsin defensive back Amare Snowden. The younger Snowden recently returned to Roseville for one on one training with Straughton, his teammate last season.
Straughton told Spartan Nation that he relishes everything he has learned from his head coach, who might just be one of the best developers of talent in the state.
"Just following everything he says, because like, Coach Snowden, he puts people in college. So I can like, take in his words as words to live by. We have a couple words we live by with the team -- family, consistency, character, effort, toughness," Straughton said. "I really just try to live by the core values that he implemented in the team. Like on Fridays, we got this thing where he teaches us how to be leaders, leadership, he said he just learned how to do that, so he's trying to give us the information so we can already have it, so we can pass it on to the next generation of high school players."
Straughton said the next generation of Roseville players is looking good. Another wave of talent for Snowden to work with and mold.
"There was a couple eighth graders at the showcase at the high school," he said. "There be a couple eighth graders that probably are going to play varsity this year."
Straughton was once in that position -- playing varsity as a freshman. Now, Straughton is working towards becoming a Power Four-level football player. His offseason regimen consists of one-on-one sessions with trainers and D1 players, and even his own teammates.
"Herman Searcy ... he's going to be playing outside [receiver] this year, because we had to switch up our personnel. Great receiver, like we compete everyday, everytime we do one-on-ones, that's the person I go against to get better because iron sharpens iron."
Searcy also has experience playing slot receiver. He has received offers from Division 2 schools. Searcy recently clocked a 4.43 40-yard time but on tape he looks even faster -- pure football speed. His acceleration with the ball stands out, along with his ability to create separation. His footwork and body control add to his elusiveness, which translates into yards after the catch. Despite his 5-foot-8, 160-pound frame, he plays physical and won't be brought down easily.
Snowden referred to Searcy as the "most underrated player" in the 2025 class on X, formerly known as Twitter.
