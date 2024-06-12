Michigan State 4-Star DL Target Bobby Kanka to Visit Spartans This Weekend
Michigan State football still has a shot at landing one of the best class of 2025 prospects in the state of Michigan.
According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, class of 2025 four-star defensive tackle Bobby Kanka from Howell High School will be officially visiting Michigan State this weekend. Kanka is already verbally committed to the Spartans' arch-rival, the University of Michigan.
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Kanka is the No. 4 class of 2025 recruit in the state of Michigan and the No. 42 overall prospect in his class.
Kanka committed to Michigan last August. He has also received offers from Kansas, Louisville, Penn State, Tennessee and Notre Dame, among others. Michigan State offered the in-state recruit almost a year ago.
According to Trieu, Kanka also has an official visit set with Michigan the weekend after his Michigan State visit. He has already visited the Wolverines four times -- July 2023, Oct. 2023, Nov. 2023 and on April 20, per Rivals.
According to 247Sports, Kanka's primary recruiters from Michigan State are Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. Both coaches are new to Michigan State's coaching staff.
Suiaunoa recently coached under Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith at Oregon State for six seasons, while Rossi has spent the last six seasons as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Minnesota.
With Kanka already committed to Michigan, it will be tough for the Spartans to change his mind, but anything can happen on an official visit. The downside for Michigan State, though, is that the Wolverines will get to counter the following weekend.
