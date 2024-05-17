EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 Commit Emmett Bork Discusses His Strengths as a Player
Michigan State has had a week to be proud of on the recruiting trail.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith landed three 2025 commits in three consecutive days -- three-star linebacker Di'Mari Malone, the No. 1 linebacker in the state of Michigan, three-star tight end Emmett Bork and three-star running back Jace Clarizio, the No. 1 running back in Michigan.
Spartan Nation spoke to Bork, who committed to Michigan State on Monday, about what Bork's best attributes are on the field.
"I think I am very physical, I'm a very physical player. I definitely can go up and get the ball over defenders, and out-physical people down-low," Bork said. "I'm definitely not afraid to hit people down-low, I like to put my hand in the dirt and get after it ... Also, my athleticism, catching the ball, running after the catch, just being a big, physical guy -- big target for the quarterback to see me. I think I'm overall a great target, but also a great blocker in the run game. "
Bork said he wants to work on playing in different alignments.
"Getting more comfortable getting closer to the line," he said. "I been split out a lot in my high school [career]. So I think something I would like to get more used to is kind of being closer to the line for sure."
The high school level utilizes Bork's 6-foot-6, 240-pound athletic frame for the vertical game. Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak will work on bringing Bork into a more natural tight end spot.
Bork said that the NFL tight end he look at most to inspire his game is the San Fransisco 49ers' George Kittle. But Bork is from Wisconsin, so he also has his eyes on a name closer to home.
"I also like watching Luke Musgraves for the [Green Bay] Packers," Bork said. "Both of those guys, I think, do a great job not only in the passing game but the run game. They've had a ton of success throughout their careers. Luke Musgraves is just getting started, so I think he's done a great job coming to the Packers and being a big part of the team and being a big target. So I've definitely looked up to him."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
