EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 Target Darius Afalava Speaks About What He Is Looking For in Official Visit
Four-star offensive lineman Darius Afalava is one of Michigan State's top priorities. He is interested in playing for head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik.
Michalczik was Afalava's first offer -- back when Michalczik was at Oregon State. The connection between Afalava and Michalczik never changed when the coach followed Smith to Michigan State.
Afalava told Spartan Nation that he loves the coaching staff, but there is one more thing he needs to see.
"Oregon State I felt like [is] a lot closer to home and I knew the area more because I took in multiple unofficial visits at the time, just to get to know the campus and everything because I really saw myself playing there," Afalava said. "At the time, I really didn't know anything out there in East Lansing, but I talked to [Michalczik] about my plans ... and my relationship with that whole staff is just so strong, I just feel like [using] my official visit to get to know the place would be the perfect thing.
"The only thing that's left to know is just the whole area, and you know, the living, what they can offer."
Afalava said that conference prestige helps Michigan State's case.
"The biggest thing I like about MSU too is that they're in the Big Ten. And I wanna compete -- so it's really big for me to play in a conference like the Big Ten," Afalava said. "I really think adding the West Coast [helps] put the Big Ten on the map. They've [always] been one of the best conferences -- like the SEC -- but with that I feel like we can really make a difference ... I'm just excited to go against even bigger opponents as well."
Going east is not a problem for Afalava. He said Utah is the only school out west that really grabs his interest.
"That's the only school I really have that's close which is obviously home," Afalava said. "I think every other one of my schools that I'm really interested in are either in the Big Ten or the SEC."
Afalava said Michigan State is in his top five for favorite teams, though he does not have an order to the list yet.
Afalava visited UCLA the weekend of May 9th.
