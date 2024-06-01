EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2026 Target Keenan Harris Is Versatile
Keenan Harris is one of the top safeties in the 2026 recruiting class. He was recently offered by Michigan State. Harris plays a hybrid linebacker-safety position, and his head coach, Adam Cruz, places plenty of trust in Harris' ability to be such a versatile asset in the defense.
Harris applauds how his coach has handles his play, and gives him freedom in his role on the gridiron.
"Last year some guys went down and I had to come in and play a little bit of [middle linebacker], had to play some [weak-side linebacker], had to play safety," Harris told Spartan Nation. "And now I play the hybrid, and I can really play anywhere on the back end, so really just letting me be me and still letting me be able to go play offense, I play receiver also ... I would say my game is pretty nice. I came into high school playing receiver. They switched me over -- my first time really playing defense was my freshman year."
Harris was originally a receiver -- but as a freshman, the receiving core was stacked -- five-star Texas Longhorn Ryan Wingo, Joe Harris (now at Princeton), and current Iowa tight end Zach Ortwerth were just some of the options. His freshman year, Harris played more of a situational Z or outside receiver, and last season he was a pseudo tight end in a double-tight Ace formation. Harris also saw reps in "hero" packages -- when Cruz wanted to "get the best athletes on the field."
"We were kind of loaded at that spot, we knew Keenan was a freshman that could play for us but there's only so many mouths to feed at those spots ... we were a little beat up, especially early in the summer, at defensive back. He kind of took the spot and ran with it and it was really kind of a natural fit there. He has scored both years at receiver though, so even with limited time at receiver he's kind of made the most of his snaps ... This year ... every single guy has graduated, so it's sort of the opposite of his freshman year where we're pretty loaded at defensive back."
Cruz said that due to the lack of depth at wide receiver this season, Harris will be starting both ways. However, it will cost Harris.
"I'm not going to let him return kicks, which he's not very happy about but he's gotta take a break somewhere and if I make him choose between [offensive] and kickoffs he was never going to give up kickoffs."
Harris said he is a good returner, having almost "took one to the house" in last season's district championship game.
