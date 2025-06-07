EXCLUSIVE: Four-Star Damon Ferguson Previews 'Important' Official Visit to MSU
The Michigan State Spartans have been targeting many recruits in the 2026 recruiting class after landing their first six commits. One of the players they are looking to add is a running back who is set to take a visit starting June 16th.
Damon Ferguson is a 2026 four-star recruiting target for the Michigan State Spartans who plays running back and is currently scheduled to visit on June 16, which is a Monday. According to 247Sports, he is the only visitor set to visit on this date.
Ferguson currently attends Milford Mill High School in Baltimore, Maryland.
He caught up with Michigan State State Spartans On SI prior to his upcoming visit.
"I’m looking to find out more about the school, coaches, and players," Ferguson said. "Coach KB (Keith Bhonapha) (running backs coach) has done an amazing job at giving me as much as he can and on my one unofficial I was given a tour of campus. You can only do so much in a short period of time, so I want to get more information. This is a big decision, so it's important to my family and me that I get as much as possible."
" ... I’m looking to get around Coach KB a little more. I want to get more on how he teaches and how the players react to his teaching."
The Spartans target stated that this visit is "important" and explained why.
"It’s important because I need to know and get a better feel of where I will be for the next 3-5 years after I graduate high school," Ferguson said. "The men who will lead me will assist in my growth into an adult, and that’s important to me and my family."
The official visit factor has been a huge deal to many recruits across the nation, even before the 2026 recruiting class, as many prospects wait to commit until after they take their visits.
"The OV will play a part because it’s where I will be that will help mold me into the man I’m going to be," Ferguson said. "With that said the relationship I’m building with coaches will be more important than anything."
Ferguson's decision is expected to be right around the corner.
"I’m looking to commit shortly after the Michigan State OV. "
