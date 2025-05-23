Class of 2026 Four-Star RB Sets Official Visit to Michigan State
Michigan State football has added another highly touted prospect to its list of official visits.
Class of 2026 four-star running back Damon Ferguson announced on social media on Friday that he has an official visit to Michigan State set for June 16-18.
The Spartans are one of three schools that 247Sports has listed as "warm" on Ferguson's interest level. The other two are Minnesota and Indiana.
Michigan State offered Ferguson back in January.
The 5-11, 190-pound prospect of Milford Mill Academy in Maryland is ranked the No. 7 class of 2026 prospect in Maryland and the No. 26 running back in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Ferguson totaled 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns on 105 carries and 111 yards and a touchdown on six receptions in nine games last season. As a defensive back, he posted 26 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions.
Michigan State just lost out on a four-star running back in Kory Amachree, who committed to Kansas on Friday. Perhaps this is its shot at redemption.
The Spartans don't really have a clear future in the running back room, with transfer running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver only having a year of eligibility remaining and second-year running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis yet to prove themselves. And of course, there's hometown freshman Jace Clarizio, who is promising, but it's likely he won't see signifcant snaps until Year 2.
"Four of those guys are in either Year 1 or Year 2," Jonathan Smith said of the room last month. "I think we've got some talent in there. This spring ball was really good for that group. A lot of carries, a lot of reps, a lot of things to learn. They have to continue that momentum into the summer with, yeah, Elijah has played more, but this is still new to his game in regard to the scheme and things."
Ferguson could be the future star the Spartans need in that room. They haven't had one since Kenneth Walker III in 2021.
As of now, Ferguson is the only prospect set to visit Michigan State that Monday.
Follow along with all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation Facebook page, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.