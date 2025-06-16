EXCLUSIVE: 2027 Bryce Woods Talks Michigan State, More
The Michigan State Spartans have many targets from the 2027 recruiting class thus far, including Bryce Woods, who has already received offers from the Spartans and many other programs.
Woods is a 2027 cornerback from Woodward Academy in the state of Georgia. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, which is one of the hot spots in the Peach State, which remains one of the better states to recruit out of in the south. Woods holds offers from Michigan State, Auburn, Kansas, Georgia Tech and many more.
Woods caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail where the Spartans stand, along with which coach he is looking forward to building a relationship with.
"It means a lot to get offered by Michigan State early on in my recruiting process." he said. "I heard a lot about them growing up, and I am glad that they realize my potential."
Visiting the Spartans is in Woods' near future, as he is hopeful that he can learn something about the program.
"I plan to visit during my junior year, preferably to learn more about Michigan State and what they have to offer in terms of how they would use me in their defense," he said.
There are many things that will come to mind for the recruit when he thinks of Michigan State. This includes the culture that they have built.
"When I think of Michigan State, I think of culture and family, which play a big part in my mindset for deciding where I will land for my future," Woods said.
The Spartans are in a good spot, but with June 15 still being fresh, they will still have a lot of work to do on the recruiting trail, because they are just now able to contact recruits on the phone and through messaging.
"The Spartans definitely stand high in my recruiting process due to how early they offered me," Woods said. "Looking forward to building the relationship throughout the rest of my high school career."
Woods will likely remain a top target whom they will hope to see on an official visit this time next year.
