EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Sanford Previews Michigan State Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans will be hosting many official visitors in the month of June. Among those visitors, Peachtree Ridge High School safety Tyson Sanford will be in attendance next weekend.
Sanford is currently unranked but will likely be ranked after receiving plenty of attention from top schools. The Georgia High School standout has been offered by many schools, including Wake Forest, Michigan State and Duke.
Ahead of his official visits, Sanford caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"I’m really looking forward to getting a feel for the full environment," Sanford said. "I want to see how the coaches interact with the players and the energy. I’ve watched the Spartans play and followed the team, but nothing compares to actually being there in person and seeing how everything flows day to day.
"I also want to get a good sense of the academic support, facilities and just overall vibe of the campus and the people around it."
While plenty of the coaches catch his attention, one coach in particular has set the bar high in his recruitment.
"I’m definitely looking forward to spending time with coach Blue (Adams)," Sanford said. "I want to see what his coaching style is like in person and how he connects with his players. I think that the relationship between the position coach and the player is a big thing, especially when it comes to development and trust on the field."
The official visit process can really be the deal-breaker aspect of a player's recruitment. For Sanford, he understands how crucial this visit could really be.
"This visit is very important because it’s one of the only real chances I get to see everything up close and not just the football side, but the academic side, the culture, and how I’d fit into that program," Sanford said.
"It’s a chance to picture myself there for the next four years, so how I feel during this visit is going to play a big role in how I evaluate Michigan State compared to the other schools."
The talented prospect will be taking three official visits.
"I’m taking official visits to Michigan State, Wake Forest and Duke," he said. "OVs are definitely a big part of the decision process for me. It’s one thing to talk on the phone with coaches, but being there in person gives you a different perspective. You see how the players live, how the coaches communicate, how real the relationships are."
Sanford's excitement level is at an all-time high prior to his visit, as he will get the chance to see more things up close.
"Michigan State is definitely high on my list," he said. "I’ve had strong conversations with the staff, and I really like the direction the program is headed. The intensity, the culture and the way the team competes stand out. I’m excited to see it all in person, and I know this visit is going to give me even more to think about."
Sanford has a commitment date timeline set, as he will be committing to a program later this month.
