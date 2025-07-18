EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know MSU Commit Christopher Knauls Jr.
The Michigan State Spartans have been looking to land many different recruits that are uncommitted, but have found success with the majority of the targets they hosted on official visits. One of those players who committed was Christopher Knauls Jr., a three-star defensive lineman.
Knauls held offers from many schools prior to his commitment. He is arguably one of the better players in the class and is a monster on the field. He is a freak athlete with plenty of potential, but what type of person is he off the football field?
Knauls is a great person with a lot of common qualities/interests that others in the class, as well as fans, have. Especially those in his age group.
The prospect recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI and discussed what his life is like outside of football, such as his interests, hobbies, favorite music and many different things worth discussing so fans can get to know him as a person.
"Off the field, I'm a laid-back person who likes to spend a lot of time with my family and friends playing the game or just hanging out with them," Knauls said.
What are some of his hobbies?
"I like to fish and just now getting into how to cook," said the talented player.
Knauls has a passion for another sport aside from football.
"I love playing basketball," he said. "Basketball is one of the things I really enjoy doing, but I can't play it that much because of football."
Almost everyone loves music, and so does Knauls, who shared his favorite genres, artist and song.
"I like Hip Hop, R&B, and Gospel music," he said. "Favorite artist right now is NBA Youngboy and my favorite song is 'Shot Callin.'"
The Michigan State commit has already started to look into what is next for him when it comes to schooling, as this is a major part of the process.
"I planned to study business- Accounting or Sports Management at Michigan State," he said.
