EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Spartan Commit Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy
The Michigan State Spartans have multiple commits in the 2026 recruiting class who are very underrated.
This comes in at multiple different positions, including safety, where many recruits reside. One of those safeties is three-star Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, one of the better players in the defensive back room for the Spartans at this time.
Caldwell-Hardy currently resides in the state of Florida, which is a hotspot for many prospects and many of the best players at the high school level. He is from Jacksonville and attends Global Impact Ministries Academy. He is an amazing athlete on the field, which is why the Spartans wanted to gain his commitment, but what type of person is he off the field?
Caldwell-Hardy recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his life outside of football. He explained multiple hobbies he has as well as the interests that he has at this time.
"I’m very outgoing after all, my nickname is 'turn up'," he said. "I love to joke and play around, always looking for a good time."
Caldwell-Hardy has many hobbies, including some of the most unique hobbies in the Spartans' 2026 class.
"In Jacksonville, I'm the Vice President of a youth leadership organization called the JAX GENTS, where I am also a member of the step team!" said the prospect. "Playing video games and also streaming on YouTube and TikTok."
There are many things worth noting that he is interested in. This includes his favorite food, which he could have very often.
"Family first! I like video games, my favorite food is pizza, and I can eat it everyday," he said.
Like most people, Caldwell-Hardy enjoys music. He revealed some of his favorite genres.
"Rap and R&B is a couple of genres that I like and my favorite artist right now is NBA Youngboy," he said.
There are many great things that comes to mind when Caldwell-Hardy thinks of education. He has hopes to get a degree in one of two things
"Sports management or business admin is what I want to do schooling for," he said.
