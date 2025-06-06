EXCLUSIVE: TJ 'Truth' Umenyiora Previews Official Visit to MSU
The Michigan State Spartans are hosting a plethora of talented recruits this weekend.
One of those who is visiting is TJ "Truth" Umenyiora, who is one of the top targets for the Michigan State Spartans at the cornerback position. Umenyiora is a three-star cornerback from Blessed Trinity High School in the state of Georgia. He holds many offers, including Northwestern, Mississippi State, Duke, Michigan State and many others.
Prior to his visit, Umenyiora caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"I'm really looking forward to just getting on campus and interacting with the players and the entire coaching staff on a deeper level," Umenyiora said. "I want to soak up the atmosphere and see if it feels like a place I could call home for the next few years."
The cornerback prospect is looking forward to speaking with a specific coach on his trip to East Lansing.
"Definitely Coach Blue (Adams) (secondary coach)," he said. "I’m excited to hear his plan on how he will develop me. Having a strong relationship with my position coach in general is a big deal for me."
This visit will likely be huge in the three-star's recruiting process. He explained why.
"It's a chance to see if what I think about the program matches up with reality," Umenyiora said. "It's one thing to talk on the phone or see stuff online, but being there in person gives me a much better feel for everything."
There will be multiple other schools that will be receiving visits aside from the two he has already taken and the one he is taking with Michigan State.
"I'm also planning on visiting Auburn and Georgia Tech, as I’ve already visited Northwestern and Mississippi State," Umenyiora said. "These OVs are a major part of my decision. They give me the chance to really dig deep and see if each place is the right fit. It's not just about the facilities or the coaches, but also about the people and the overall environment."
A decision timeline has yet to be completely set, as Michigan State recruiting is hopeful it can be the one that wins the war.
"I'm hoping to have a decision made by the end of the summer, so I can focus on my senior season," Umenyiora said. "But I don't want to rush things, so I'll take as much time as I need to make sure I'm making the right choice."
The Spartans are high on the corner's list, and he remains interested even prior to his visit.
"Going into this visit, I'd say the Spartans are definitely high on my list," he said. "I'm really interested in what they have to offer, and I'm excited to see if this visit can solidify them as a top contender. I'm also excited to interact with the players and connect with Coach (Jonathan) Smith!"
