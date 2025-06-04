EXCLUSIVE: MSU Target Cory House Recaps His Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans have been on an uphill climb in their 2026 recruiting class after gaining two more commitments despite getting a rough start to the class and have been hosting some of the better targets in the 2026 class. One of the targets who was on campus had the chance to enjoy his time while in East Lansing, which helped the Spartans out in his recruitment.
Cory House is a three-star defensive lineman and EDGE from Memphis, Tennessee. He attends one of the most notable schools in Memphis, as he attends Whitehaven High School. House is currently recruited by many of the nation's most underrated and best programs, which include the Michigan State Spartans.
Some of the schools that have currently offered him include Georgia Tech, Illinois, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and many others. The EDGE rusher from Memphis recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to recap his official visit, which took place last weekend.
"My official visit to Michigan State went great because I got what I was looking for, and that was a brotherhood feeling," House said.
House had a chance to connect with many of the Spartans' coaches on his visit. However, one coach he had the chance to connect with the most out of everyone he had the chance to talk to. That coach just so happens to be the Spartans' rush ends coach.
"I spoke with Coach Chad Wilt (co-special teams coordinator/rush ends coach) the most, and his message to me was that this is my process," House said.
People tend to forget that these decisions can impact a recruit's life tremendously. For Coach Wilt to show his willingness to be patient with the Spartans' target must've been a big deal to the Whitehaven High School EDGE.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion following their OV process, as some visits can exceed expectations while others can fail to meet or meet their expectations that they had going into the visit. For House, everything exceeded his expectations.
"This official visit exceeded expectations because the brotherhood feeling wasn’t just basic; I fit in well," House said.
The talented recruit will have a quick turnaround as he is set to visit a Big Ten rival on Thursday as part of his official visit tour prior to his commitment.
"I will be going to Iowa on an Official Visit this Thursday," House said.
House also informed us that he is unsure when he will be committing and has yet to set a date.
