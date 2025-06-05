EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State Target Nehemiah Kolone Previews Upcoming OV
Michigan State has had a great start to the official visit season, as it has landed two commitments in the past week on the defensive side of the ball. The Spartans have been hitting the defensive side of things extremely hard as the official visit season continues to move along.
One of their defensive line targets has an upcoming visit with the Michigan State Spartans, as they are set to host him starting June 6th. That target is three-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Kolone. Kolone is a Stillwater High School star from Stillwater, Oklahoma, who holds offers from many schools like BYU, Kansas, and, of course, the Michigan State Spartans.
Prior to his visit, the Michigan State official visit caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"I’m mostly excited to see what life on campus would be like on a daily basis because it’s a new environment for me," Kolone said.
There are many coaches who have started to stand out in the Stillwater High School's star, however, one coach in particular has the attention of Kolone, whom he looks forward to connecting with.
"I’m looking forward to connecting with Coach Legi Suiaunoa (defensive line coach) even more, because I believe that having a good connection with him will help me develop faster and understand his coaching style," Kolone said.
The official visit season will be quite short for the talented recruit, who confirms a decision will be made shortly after.
"It is very important because I am only taking 3 OVs, and shortly after all of them, I will make my decision," Kolone said. "I took one to Oklahoma State already, and I will take another one to BYU in around 2 weeks. They will be a big determining factor because they are the best in-depth look at these schools, so I can really get to know the culture and the community at those colleges."
Kolone was originally supposed to take a Kansas official visit, but that is likely not to happen, as the statements he makes only back up two more OVs. Those OVs are Michigan State and BYU. After he commits, but when will that be? He gives a timeline and more insight on why.
"I plan on committing around late June or early July so I can focus on my senior season," Kolone said.
Michigan State is in this thing even before the visit as all it will need to do is just pull ahead.
"Michigan State is in my top 3, all of those schools are neck and neck, and these OVs will help separate the best from the others," Kolone said
