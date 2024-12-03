EXCLUSIVE: Spartans QB Target Details Relationship with Staff
2026 quarterback Kayd Coffman first showed up on the Michigan State Spartans' radar through camp work.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound East Kentwood (Michigan) quarterback's release and arm strength were what stood out along with other physical traits and fundamentals such as footwork. The Spartans were interested.
Then, when the direct contact period came in June, Coffman, a fiery competitor, didn't get contacted by the Spartans for a couple of days when other recruits were reached out to the moment the clock hit midnight on June 15.
"I remember seeing all the people on their Twitter getting all of the edits, and I didn't get any for like, five days," he told me. It only added fuel to his fire. "Just a little bit how I am as a prospect -- you know, not really highly touted but a grinder, it put a chip on my shoulder. Not getting anything those first few days."
When Coffman heard from the Spartans, it was offensive analyst Aaron Pflugrad, whom he has developed a solid connection with. Don't let that underscore the relationship the young quarterback is building with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Brian Lindgren.
Lindgren first interacted with Coffman at the very camps that the prospect garnered attention. Then they talked at a 7-on-7.
"Then we talked on the phone before one of my games this year that he came to watch," Coffman said. "He started texting me a little bit more, asking me how I am doing and stuff like that. Then at my first visit like two weeks later, they sat me and down and talked to me. Just get to know him a little bit more, not just as the title but as the person."
Coffman was eventually offered by Lindgren, who he describes as a "cool" person.
"Not super energetic, more of that cool energy," he said. "I really like that too, the calmness. He's a dude, he's a guy. He's not being fake or forcing it. It's who he is, how he talks. How he interacts with me and my family, he's not trying to put on a different persona."
