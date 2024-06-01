EXCLUSIVE: Spartans Target Brennan Johnson Discusses Coach Adams, What He Wants In A Program
Brennan Johnson is a three-star recruit from Highland Springs, Virginia. Before making the switch from linebacker to safety, he was the No. 89 linebacker in the 2025 class.
As a safety, Johnson is primarily being recruited by safeties coach Blue Adams. Adams joined Michigan State in December, one of the many new additions to the staff that followed head coach Jonathan Smith. Adams has around 15 years of coaching experience with stints in the NFL and college. At each level, he found success -- he produced NFL draft picks in college, and oversaw Pro Bowl players at the NFL level.
"He comes off as a good guy, I think he's from Miami, and my dad is from Miami, I don't know, we just clicked. We clicked," Johnson told Spartan Nation. "He walked into the office, I sat there, spoke to him. Had a one on one conversation, we clicked automatically, that's all."
Johnson's father, Loren, played defensive back at Virginia Tech from 1995 to 1998. Johnson went overlooked by his hometown school -- the powerhouse University of Miami. As a true freshman, he would start against Miami, and on the final play of the game, leading by six, Johnson would seal the game with a big pass-breakup on fourth-down. It was the first time in Virginia Tech had ever beaten Miami.
Johnson said he wants to go to a program that has a good staff that he can connect with.
"I wanna be in a place where my position coach is good, I'm gonna spend a lot of time with my position coach. I want a position coach that is a brainiac of the game, just different things like that," Johnson said. "I'm looking for a school with good relationships -- whether that be the strength and conditioning staff and my position coach."
Johnson is also considering what the school offers academically, preparing for a life after football.
"[I'm looking for a] place where I can get into real estate -- commercial property, to be exact -- and just a place where I can be my self, where it feels like home."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
