EXCLUSIVE: Spartans' Top 2025 Basketball Target Jordan Scott on Getting to Know MSU, Where He is On Decision
Four-star forward Jordan Scott is one of the top class of 2025 priorities for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.
The South Lakes (Va.) High School prospect is the No. 2 player in the state and the No. 53 recruit in the class.
Scott spoke with Spartan Nation on Monday about his relationship with Michigan State.
Scott said he knew Spartans assistant coach Doug Wojcik was in attendance for several of his games. When Scott finally spoke with Michigan State, it was with Izzo and Wojcik.
"I met Izzo in his office when I went [to Michigan State] for an unofficial visit," Scott said.
Scott visited Michigan State again unofficially in September of last year.
"I spent I think three days there, I got to spend a lot more time with the team than the past visits when I went over there," Scott said. "They were through drills and stuff, I got to go to a football game, which was great. I got to really see like, how they operate, when they don't have a game ... just like see how things function over there."
While at Michigan State, Scott was able to meet with several former Izzo players, including All-American and 2000 NCAA Tournament Most Valuable Player Mateen Cleaves and Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris. They informed Scott about what it was like to play for Izzo.
"They were telling me like, how it's not fake like you might see it [with other schools], it's really a family up there," Scott said. "They're all really connected, and even after you graduate, obviously, how I said I met all of them -- they all come back. How it's a really close-knit group, and they all have great relationships with Coach Izzo."
Scott again met with Izzo in April when the Hall-of-Fame coach drove down to see him in Virginia.
"I had a home visit with [Izzo] at my grandma's house," Scott said. "He got to meet my grandma and everything, she was happy to meet the Michigan State head coach. We talked for about maybe an hour and a half, just like catching up and stuff ... we were just talking about basketball."
Spartan Nation asked Scott where Michigan State was in his personal ranking of teams in contention for his talents. Scott said the Spartans were "definitely near the top."
Scott said he is looking to make his commitment before his senior season begins.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.