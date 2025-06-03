EXCLUSIVE: Syracuse Commit Jaxson Gates Previews MSU OV
The Michigan State Spartans are hosting many recruits on official visits from all over, as their 2026 class has started to ramp up. The Spartans have landed two defensive commits in the past three days, after they landed linebacker Braylon Hodge and flipped three-star safety Brayden Thomas from the Iowa State Cyclones.
One of the players they are hopeful to bring to the class is 2026 Syracuse commit Jaxson Gates, a three-star defensive back from La Verne, California, who began his official visit to East Lansing on Monday. He currently attends Damien High School and has plenty of potential to be a top cornerback in the country.
Gates is one of 16 commits for the Orange and ranks as the third highest commit for Coach Brown. Before his visit, Gates caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to preview his Michigan State OV.
"The thing I’m looking forward to the most on my visit is the relationship," Gates said. "Last time I went out there, it was amazing, but I didn’t go with my full family. Now I’m going out there with my family to really get a feel for the program."
Anyone who takes an official visit is taking that visit for a reason. For the talented cornerback, he has an objective at large for his official visit that will take place in East Lansing.
"My objective of the OV is just to really gather information and gather data," Gates said. "Definitely want to close off my recruitment sooner rather than later, and finding a home will be great."
The Michigan State Spartans are in contention, even though the recruit is already committed to another program. This isn't just a glorified field trip, instead, this is a business trip like the official visit process is meant to be. Gates made it clear that the Spartans have a chance in his recruitment.
"Michigan State is definitely a contender, even with me being committed, the coaching staff has hit me up nonstop!" he said.
Two coaches helped get Gates to campus, as they continued to push for him to visit along the way.
"Coach Blue (Adams) (defensive backs coach) and Coach Austin D'Armond (director Of player personnel, defense) pushed me to visit, I also wanted to visit for myself."
Gates is one of the top players on the Spartans' list of official visits this week, as multiple top targets are on campus. This has a chance to be the most make-or-break recruiting official visit date of the off-season.
