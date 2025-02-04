EXCLUSIVE: Syracuse CB Commit Talks MSU Offer
2026 three-star cornerback Jaxson Gates is committed to the Syracuse Orange. Michigan State is trying to change that.
The Spartans offered Gates, through Cornerbacks Coach Blue Adams, on Friday.
Michigan State had been in contact for the previous several months. Adams, taking the mantle from Demetrice Martin (who left for UCLA), is an aggressive recruiter. Gates noted the experience Adams brings to the table.
"He's a very, very knowledgeable coach," Gates said. "He's very smart. He put me on the spot a couple of times, asking me about some of my favorite coverages, but I like Coach Adams. He's a great guy. ... You could tell he's a very confident coach."
Oregon State is another Power Four school that has offered Gates. He is sure to be a riser in the class -- a 6-foot-1, long, physical cornerback with track speed and the ability to make explosive plays. In the state of California, it is easy to be buried by a wide and deep talent pool. One respected coach told me that a California three-star might just be a four-star anywhere else.
As for Gates, programs have been targeting him heavily for his "sticky" coverage ability. He can be an eraser corner; eliminate the best receiver, operate on an island.
"We run a lot of man," Gates told me. "So, just being able to lock a receiver down. You can see even on my game film that I wasn't targeted a lot. So, [schools] just like the fact that I can stay with any receiver no matter what size. Because I'm a taller corner, 6-1, so I can guard the big receivers, I can guard the small receivers. I think that's what [the coaches and programs] see."
Gates told me his biggest goal for his senior season is to add weight to his frame. Getting more fluid in his hips will be a focal point, too.
Despite his commitment to the Orange, Gates wants to visit several schools this spring, Michigan State included. He wants to see everything and weigh all of his options. That being said, he made it very clear he is locked into Syracuse right now.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
