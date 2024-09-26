EXCLUSIVE: Teammate of MSU Football Commits the Next in Line?
The Michigan State Spartans have built a pipeline with in-state prep powerhouse Orchard Lake St. Mary's. In the 2025 class, they landed three Eaglets players -- linebacker DJ White, tight end Jayden Savoury, and wide receiver Bryson Williams.
The Spartans might have their next Eaglets target in line with defensive back (and wide receiver) Kareem Pruitt, a 2026 prospect. When I spoke with St. Mary's recruiting coordinator Greg Dixon this summer, I asked him who I should keep an eye on outside of the three Spartans commits.
"Kareem Pruitt."
Pruitt will be in attendance this Saturday as the Spartans play an elite No. 3 Ohio State team. He doesn't have an offer, but he is a bit of a rising prospect in the 2026 class with an offer from Kentucky, a solid SEC program, and in-state Group of 5 school, Eastern Michigan.
I spoke to Pruitt, who told me about his relationship with the Spartans. He has known Jonathan Smith since Smith took over. For Pruitt, what stands out about Smith was the "type of man he is."
"Even though he had just got hired as a coach, he is always welcoming and he's there to listen to you," Pruitt said.
The man recruiting Pruitt is safeties coach Blue Adams. Adams likes big, physical defensive backs. Pruitt is 6-foot-4 and could likely find a fit at safety or even nickel in this Joe Rossi defense.
"He's a very funny guy," Pruitt said of Adams. "I talked to him for like 15 minutes, we talked about a lot of stuff. We talked about me playing basketball. He's a very fun dude to talk to."
Pruitt said that White, Savoury, and Williams are big advocates for the Spartans. He said it would be fun to potentially join them at the collegiate level.
I see Pruitt getting an offer from the Spartans. He already has an SEC school (from a good SEC program, no less) and he has interest from Tennessee as well. You can't coach size and you can't coach speed. Pruitt has both. And a season and a half of development yet.
Take Dixon's advice. Keep an eye on Kareem Pruitt.
