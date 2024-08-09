EXCLUSIVE: Top Basketball Prospect Sounds Off On Spartans' Tom Izzo
Western Reserve Academy head coach Matt Garvey has two players that are being targeted with immense interest by the Michigan State Spartans -- Niko Bundalo and Anthony Thompson. The latter is a 2026 prospect and the most recent offer. Thompson is a 6-foot-7 forward that can score from all three levels.
Because of the two players, Garvey has developed a connection with Spartans head coach Tom Izzo. Garvey has told me that he was impressed with the Spartans' presence on the recruiting trail and the Hall of Fame coach's persistence.
I spoke with Thompson about his relationship with Izzo and the Spartans.
"He first reached out to be me back in June," Thompson said. "That's when you know, they kinda started talking to me and they watched me throughout the AAU season. A lot of my games they came to watch. I visited campus last week, so I was able to talk to Tom Izzo face-to-face. He just talked to me as a player, how I had a great skillset, a versatile skillset. I just gotta continue to grow into my body and grow into my game ... I think when I watched practice, the main thing that stood out to me was their physicality as a team. That was something that stood out to me. And I really liked the campus as well, it was a really good campus. I was able to talk to the coaching staff and the coaching staff was really great as well."
Izzo is one of the best coaches in college basketball history. His dominance of Big Ten basketball is well-documented. For Thompson, a native of Ohio, it meant a lot to receive an offer from the coach who has most defined Midwest basketball since Bobby Knight at Indiana.
"A lot of basketball fans know about Coach Izzo, and what he's done at Michigan State. So being able to talk with him, and having him say great things about me, it means a lot," Thompson said. "I've watched Michigan State with a lot of other schools since I've been younger. So being able to have him recognize me and recognize my game definitely means a lot."
Something that Thompson told me was a big plus was Izzo's development of players, sending talent of all pedigrees to the NBA. Lower-rated recruits that play four years like Draymond Green and blue-chip one-and-dones like Jaren Jackson Jr.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.