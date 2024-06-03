EXCLUSIVE: Top MSU Football 2025 DL Target Brad Fitzgibbon Recounts Official Visit, Says Top 3 Teams Is Solidified
Three-star defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon ended his month of May with an official visit to Michigan State. Fitzgibbon was one of nine prospects visiting East Lansing on the weekend of May 31 -- including big targets like Darius Afalava and Jayden Savoury.
Fitzgibbon, the 85th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2025 class per 247Sports, has been meticulous about his recruiting process. Fitzgibbon said his visit to Michigan State was "great."
"Getting there, it was kind of everything I expected," Fitzgibbon told Spartan Nation. "Nothing unexpected happened, so, you know, was still great because I had very high expectations for the visit and I think it's a great baseline for these next to visits [to Kansas and Iowa] that I'm about to take. It will be great to kind of compare and see where some schools may have lacked compared to Michigan State, and where some schools may have excelled compared to Michigan State. I think overall it was a great visit and I think that they really do have something special building there."
Fitzgibbon is looking for honesty in schools -- he wants program that shares a mutual interest in him as he does it. However, Fitzgibbon looks at the academic side of a program, along with the culture.
"Education is kind of a big part of my recruiting process, and definitely, you know, the family aspect is huge as well," Fitzgibbon said. "You're looking for all the right things -- you want to [see] more of a family aspect, and a developmental program rather than a transactional program. [I've] definitely been looking for a great fit in both football and academics and I think Michigan State has that ... There's never been a bad official visit ... but with that being said ... Michigan State's stock did go up and it was a great visit and I did really enjoy myself."
Fitzgibbon was recently selected to play in the US Army All-American Bowl. In a previous interview with Spartan Nation, he listed Michigan State among what he called a "soft" top three teams -- with Iowa and Kansas. Now, Fitzgibbon says it is a solidified list.
"I think that's going to be the official top three."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
